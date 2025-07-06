KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Khairy Jamaluddin has reportedly responded to Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s recent offer to assist his return to the party.

Free Malaysia Today reported that the former Umno leader acknowledged the gesture but remained non-committal about rejoining.

“That’s very nice of him,” he reportedly said.

“I’m thankful for his comments and support, and I’ll certainly consider it.”

Yesterday, Dr Akmal reportedly said he was ready to act as a bridge to bring back suspended leaders Khairy Jamaluddin, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Shahril Hamdan into the party.

He said his only goal was to ensure Umno remained strong as a family.

Dr Akmal also urged suspended or sacked former Umno leaders to set aside their egos if they still care for the party.

He also said that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had expressed his willingness to accept appeal letters from those affected by disciplinary actions.

In January 2023, Umno announced that former Youth chief Khairy was sacked from the party along with former Selangor chapter chief Tan Sri Noh Omar, citing breaches of party discipline.

In addition, former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and former information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan were suspended for six years, along with Datuk Maulizan Bujang and Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif.