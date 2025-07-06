KUANTAN, July 6 — An army personnel who was reported missing while undergoing diving training at Kuantan Port here on Thursday was found drowned yesterday.

Acting Kuantan district police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the body of Cpl Mohd Haswansir Julnasir, 30, was found by a team of divers at 10am yesterday morning.

“The victim’s body was found on a rocky cliff about 300 metres from the location of the incident,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Adli said on July 3, his department received a report at 3.19pm regarding a military personnel missing while undergoing training at the port.

It is understood that the victim was one of four divers undergoing training with the special forces.

The three-day search and rescue operation for the victim involved various agencies including the police, Special Operations Group (GGK), Royal Malaysian Navy and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama