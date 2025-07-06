KLANG, July 6 — The Selangor government is in the final phase of amending the relevant by-laws to standardise the implementation of the No Plastic Bag Day initiative across all 12 local authorities (PBTs) in the state.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the move was part of a three-pronged approach to systematically and comprehensively address the plastic pollution in the state.

“The amendment process is expected to be completed this year, with wider enforcement of the No Plastic Bag Day to begin early next year,” she said in her speech during the Plastic Free Campaign Series 2 2025, officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari here today.

Jamaliah said the state government would forge strategic partnerships with various parties to ensure the success of the plastic-free campaign.

“For example, present with us today are various parties who play an important role in tackling plastic pollution through awareness initiatives, recycling innovations, upcycling efforts and the provision of environmentally friendly alternatives, thereby supporting a sustainable and plastic-free lifestyle,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jamaliah said the state government would continue to strengthen efforts to promote a plastic-free and environmentally friendly lifestyle through initiatives at the PBT level, as well as collaborations with schools and educational institutions in Selangor.

“Recognising that many parties in the state are actively working to reduce plastic use, the lestariselangor.com portal, which is currently being updated, will serve as a platform to bring together strategic partners and coordinate participation in the plastic-free campaign.

“Through this platform, organisers such as PBTs and schools can collaborate with non-governmental organisations, companies, social entrepreneurs and local communities, thereby encouraging the sharing of information, ideas and resources towards making a plastic-free lifestyle a daily practice among the people of Selangor,” she said.

On the campaign, Jamaliah said the programme, which was first held in Sepang in May, was carried out without the use of plastic, relying instead on environmentally friendly and reusable materials to raise participants’ awareness of the importance of caring for the environment.

“We will move to the next location, Sabak Bernam, on August 23 with the same spirit, a determination to break free from plastic dependence, and a commitment to a cleaner environment and to fostering a plastic-free lifestyle,” she said. — Bernama