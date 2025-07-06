KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) headquarters in Solaris Dutamas, Kuala Lumpur has been closed following the expiry of its two-year lease in April, the coalition’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has confirmed.

Azmin said the decision not to renew the lease was reached through mutual agreement between the landlord and tenant, and was approved by PN’s top leadership.

“This matter was informed to and agreed upon by the PN top leadership,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

“Nonetheless, the administration and operations of the PN headquarters continue as usual, handled by officers and staff at an unofficial location, while a new premises is being prepared.”

He also criticised media reports claiming the closure was due to unpaid rent dating back to March, calling them unfounded and irresponsible.

Meanwhile, Selangor PN secretary Dr Afif Bahardin said the coalition remains operational despite being without a physical office for now.

“We didn’t shut down [operations], but the [rental] contract has ended. We are in the middle of finding a new location to turn into an office,” he told Malaysiakini.

He said meetings are ongoing and there is no issue of the party ceasing operations.

The Solaris Dutamas office had served as the venue for PN Supreme Council meetings since the coalition was formed in 2020.

PN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was previously quoted saying he was unaware of the specific circumstances of the closure, stating that such matters were under Azmin’s purview.



