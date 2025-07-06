PONTIAN, July 6 — Umno has reportedly spent the past year gearing up for the 17th Sabah state election, which is expected to be held later this year.

Party Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan also said that Umno plans to contest between 25 and 30 seats based on the likelihood of winning those constituencies, rather than spreading resources thin across uncertain areas.

“Our hope is, if we contest 25 seats, we win 25. If we contest 30, we win 30. That’s what matters — there’s no point in contesting many seats but losing just as many,” Kosmo! quoted him saying.

He said the party’s campaigners, along with Barisan Nasional’s (BN), are better prepared compared to the 2020 polls, attributing this to a more focused strategy led by Sabah’s leadership.

“Since last year, Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has also identified several potential candidates to contest in the upcoming election,” he said.

Ahmad, who is Umno War Room Secretariat chief, noted that the party, BN, and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had all begun their campaign efforts much earlier this time, based on his observations during a recent three-day visit to Sabah.

He added that Umno had avoided last-minute preparations this time, having already conducted training, comprehensive planning, youth programmes, and roadshows related to the 17th Sabah state election.

Earlier, Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya said the 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly will be automatically dissolved on November 11 this year if it is not dissolved earlier.