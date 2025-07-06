KLUANG, July 6 — The development of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is expected to benefit not only areas surrounding Johor Baru but also be felt across all 10 districts in the state, said Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the initiative would lead to the emergence of more satellite towns, ensuring that no district is left behind in terms of infrastructure and progress.

In addition to driving economic growth, JS-SEZ would also serve as a catalyst for the tourism sector, positioning Johor as a major destination, he noted.

The state government, he said, would seize the opportunity to promote attractions throughout Johor in conjunction with the upcoming Visit Johor Year.

“Bit by bit, areas surrounding JS-SEZ are beginning to experience the spillover effects of development. For example, the areas of Simpang Renggam and Renggam in Kluang are already seeing its impact. This progress will gradually expand to other districts.

“If Seremban is known as a satellite city to the Klang Valley, we expect Kluang to become one of the main satellite cities as a result of the JS–SEZ development,” he said at the launch of the Majestic Johor x Renggam Fiesta at Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC) Renggam today.

The JS-SEZ covers major development zones such as Iskandar Malaysia, Forest City, the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex, and Desaru, with a total land area of approximately 357,128 hectares.

The Iskandar Malaysia region also includes strategic areas such as Johor Bahru City Centre, Iskandar Puteri, Tanjung Pelepas — Tanjung Bin, Pasir Gudang, Senai — Skudai, and Sedenak.

Further commenting, Onn Hafiz said that rapid development in the transport sector would also support connections between districts and the JS-SEZ, including the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project and the Gemas-Johor Bahru Double Track Electrified Project.

“All these projects will enhance connectivity between Johor’s districts and the key areas within the JS–SEZ, and the development will be carried out in phases,” he added. — Bernama