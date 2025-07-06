SUNGAI PETANI, July 6 —Police have arrested three men believed to be the masterminds behind the sale of fake medical certificates (MCs) in the district over the past two years.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the group’s modus operandi involved issuing MCs without the need for any medical consultation or treatment.

He said the case came to light during a probe into a breach of integrity involving a low-ranking police personnel who had frequently submitted MCs.

“This led to the discovery of the group selling fake MCs,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters here today.

According to him, during a raid on a premises in Taman Songket Indah near here at 4.30 am on June 26, police seized various items, including about 20 fake MCs, tablets, rubber stamps bearing the names of doctors, A4-sized paper, a laptop and a printer.

Hanyan said the three unemployed suspects, in their 30s and 40s, sold fake MCs for RM25 to RM30 a day, targeting civil servants as their primary ‘customers’.

He said the main suspect was found to be a heart patient currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“During each hospital visit, the suspect would note down the attending doctor’s name and later use it on rubber stamps. Most of the names belonged to actual doctors, but the job titles were inaccurate,” Hanyan said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 468 of the Penal Code. — Bernama