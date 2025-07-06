KUANTAN, July 6 — Four individuals, including a child, were injured in a road crash involving a car and three motorcycles at a traffic light junction along Jalan Pintasan Bukit Setongkol here yesterday.

Acting Kuantan district police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the crash was believed to have occurred when a Perodua Myvi, driven by a 29-year-old man from Tanjung Lumpur, rammed into the motorcycles as they were exiting the junction.

“Initial investigation found that the car continued moving although the traffic light had turned red during the 8.45 pm incident,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Adli said the collision resulted in injuries to four individuals, including two women motorcyclists and a male pillion passenger, aged between eight and 32.

The victims were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here for treatment, and the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving. — Bernama