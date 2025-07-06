ARAU, July 6 — Umno will not contest the 16th General Election (GE16) on its own and must work with other parties or coalitions, the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki reportedly said

Utusan Malaysia cited him saying Umno had historically never stood for elections independently, noting that the party initially formed the Alliance Party with MCA and MIC between 1957 and 1973, and later expanded into Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Today, I believe it’s impossible and unlikely for Umno to go solo, as it would only reflect arrogance and pride — something that some past leaders were guilty of.

“Even when Umno was strong in the past, we still relied on our political partners,” he reportedly said.

Asyraf said records show that 89 countries globally have formed political coalitions in response to shifting political landscapes.

“Given this context, I believe the most important thing is for Umno to contest under the BN banner in the upcoming general election.

“And the form of cooperation will be decided following discussions among the party’s top leadership,” he reportedly said.

Last year, Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh hinted that the party might contest on its own in the upcoming GE16, depending on the situation at the time.