KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 – Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has hinted at the possibility of not contesting in the next general election, and also not seeking any posts in PKR in the future.

The former economy minister said he would rather not be part of the “political culture” displayed by the party during its internal elections — in which he lost the post of deputy president to Nurul Izzah Anwar.

“If I was willing to give up a ministerial post, then not contesting in a general election would be an even smaller matter.

“In truth, I’ve yet to decide whether I’ll contest in the next general election,” he said in his Yang Berhenti Menteri podcast yesterday.

Although he did not elaborate on the specific culture he was referring to, Rafizi stressed that he had little confidence in the party’s ability to eliminate such practices.

“The culture shown in PKR during the recent party elections is not something I want to be a part of,” he said.

“If there’s another round of elections, I don’t think we have what it takes to clean the party of that culture.”

Rafizi also added that he is ready to enter a new phase of life, and will not look back on his decisions.

Rafizi stepped down from his Cabinet post earlier in May, citing the loss of party mandate to continue implementing reform policies within the government after the loss to Nurul Izzah.

He previously said that he had received numerous messages inviting him to join other political parties, but he was not interested.



