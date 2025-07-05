JOHOR BARU, July 5 – A man reportedly died from gunshot wounds at Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) following failed robbery attempts at a petrol station in Iskandar Puteri here earlier this week.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk M. Kumar reportedly said a man’s body was found dumped at the hospital around 1.40am on Thursday, approximately an hour after the attempted robbery.

“Hospital staff alerted police to the presence of a man’s body with multiple gunshot wounds. CCTV footage showed two men leaving the body at the hospital entrance in a dark-coloured vehicle before driving off,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The incident occurred at about 12.10am on Thursday when four masked men armed with machetes attempted to ambush a parked vehicle near the Second Link Expressway.

CCTV footage that has gone viral showed the assailants smashing the vehicle’s windows before one of its occupants opened fire, prompting the suspects to flee. Three of the men escaped in a getaway car, while the fourth fled on foot.

The deceased was identified as a 42-year-old man from Sungai Petani, Kedah, with four prior criminal offences.

A post-mortem found he died from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, and police are investigating whether he was one of the suspects involved in the robbery attempt.

Police later arrested three men in Dang Wangi, Kuala Lumpur, around 7pm on the same day with the help of a joint police team from Johor and Iskandar Puteri.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 40, included two Malaysians and one Indian national.

During the arrest, police seized a Glock 19 pistol upper receiver, a licensed firearm permit, six 9mm bullets, bullet casings, and a black car believed to have been used in the incident.

One suspect is a licensed personal bodyguard, and police are investigating whether the weapon was used lawfully.

The trio are being remanded until July 10, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, Section 148 for rioting with weapons, and Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.