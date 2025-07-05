TAWAU, July 5 — Malaysia has been ranked 13th in the Global Peace Index (GPI) this year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said that, although Malaysia’s position changed from 10th place last year to 13th this year, the country’s overall score remained at the same level.

He also noted that Malaysia was ranked 19th in 2023.

“There are countries, including those in Scandinavia, which have improved their scores on two indicators, particularly in areas such as peacekeeping expenditure. These countries have now surpassed us in the rankings, even though our score has remained the same, because their performance has improved,” he said.

“This GPI takes into account dozens of indicators, and when compared with 165 countries worldwide, we are clearly on the right track. It is important for us to maintain this momentum of peace, and make the most of the GPI indicators,” he told reporters, after officiating the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) Kampung Angkat Madani (Madani adopted village initiative), in Kampung Inderasabah, here, yesterday.

A check on the website https://www.visionofhumanity.org confirmed that Malaysia recorded a GPI score of 1.469, placing it 13th out of 163 countries.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, one of the efforts to further improve Malaysia’s GPI ranking is to attract more tourists to the country.

He said that the Home Ministry has implemented various initiatives, including briefing sessions and security review programmes with foreign diplomats.

“The ministry has brought diplomats from high-potential countries, such as the United States and those in Europe, to the east coast of Sabah, so that they can see the situation for themselves, and encourage their citizens to visit Malaysia,” he said, adding that the programme has had a positive impact on boosting tourist arrivals to the east coast of Sabah. — Bernama