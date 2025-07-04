KOTA BARU, July 4 — Starting January 2026, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers or personnel who are obese or do not meet the required body mass index (BMI) will not be eligible for promotion will not be eligible for promotion, said MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said the move was aimed at emphasising the importance of health among MACC personnel, while also ensuring their fitness remained at an optimal level.

“Many civil servants are dealing with obesity or excessive weight. When we’re overweight, it affects our appearance, fitness and service delivery to the public.

“Just imagine if a government officer is overweight; they won’t be able to perform well and they’ll be at risk of various health problems,” he said at a press conference after the handing over of duties between Kelantan MACC’s new director Azmin Yusoff and former director Rosli Husain here today.

Azam said a circular on the matter would be issued next week, and all officers would be given six months to manage their health.

“This especially applies to those with weight issues; they need to lose weight unless they have underlying medical conditions. It’s important because departments like the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have already set a BMI requirement for promotions.

“I will implement this at the MACC, as we are also an enforcement agency. I want to make sure our officers are always fit and able to do their job well,” he said.

Azam said the MACC has set a maximum BMI limit of 27, with internal administrative directives to be issued soon.

“I had earlier announced that (personnel) at each state would be required to undergo health check-ups at government hospitals every three months.

“State and divisional MACC directors have acted on this. If you have a health issue, seek treatment and change your lifestyle,” he said. — Bernama