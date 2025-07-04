SHAH ALAM, July 4 — A factory involved in processing scrap metal and e-waste was fined RM256,000 by the Kuala Selangor Sessions Court yesterday for multiple offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) director Wandi Yadzid Yaakob, in a statement, said the court also ordered that the company face 39 months’ imprisonment if it fails to pay the fine.

The company’s director, who represented the firm as the accused, pleaded guilty to five charges under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and one charge under the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014. The charges were read before Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohamed Redza.

“The sentence took into account the public interest, following submissions from both the prosecution and the company’s mitigation plea.

“The DOE urged the court to impose a firm sentence to serve as a deterrent and ensure companies uphold environmental laws and safeguard ecological integrity,” said Wandi Yadzid.

Wandi Yadzid said investigations revealed the premises was involved in metal recovery activities. Authorities discovered approximately 126 pallets of materials containing printed circuit boards (PCBs), one operational furnace, and four more furnaces still under construction.

He added that a chimney structure was also found at the site, but it was not equipped with any air pollution control systems.

Wandi urged the company to act responsibly and not compromise environmental sustainability in the pursuit of profit.

“Industrial operators are reminded to strictly comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and its regulations. Non-compliance may lead to prosecution and conviction,” he warned. — Bernama