KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Malaysia’s digital creative industry recorded a strong performance in 2023, generating RM5.3 billion in revenue with exports valued at RM800 million, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced.

More importantly, he said these achievements contributed to the creation of more than 10,000 high-value job opportunities across the ecosystem.

“Under the Digital Creative Ecosystem Roadmap (DICE) by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the government is showing a strong commitment to develop the digital creative sector with the objective of making Malaysia a regional and global hub for digital content creation by 2030.

“DICE is not just an initiative; rather, a holistic strategy to build a sustainable ecosystem that supports talent development, market access, investment, and innovation in this industry,” he said in his speech at the official launch of Upin & Ipin Universe video game here today.

Also present were Les’ Copaque Production managing director Burhanuddin Md Radzi, National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) chairman Datuk Gerald Hans Isaac and Streamline Media Group chief executive officer Alexander Fernandez.

Gobind said that riding the momentum of global digitalisation, the games sector is also booming.

In this regard, he said the ministry continues to drive Malaysia’s digital transformation by prioritising the animation and games sub-sector as a core component of the nation’s digital agenda.

“Recognising the importance of the Digital Creative industry, the ministry views it as a backbone of national progress in the digital economy.

“To further strengthen this ecosystem, the MDEC has launched two key programmes – Animated Shorts Challenge and Digital Games Testbed.

“Both these new initiatives underscore Malaysia’s commitment to fostering innovation and creative excellence in the digital space,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gobind said the launch of the Upin & Ipin Universe game is not just about unveiling a new game; it is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and collaborative spirit that define Malaysia’s journey to becoming a regional hub for animation and games.

“Today’s launch of Upin & Ipin Universe game is a shining example of what Malaysia can achieve when creativity meets opportunity. This game, developed by a cooperation between Les’ Copaque Production and Streamline Studios, embodies the innovation and cultural richness that make Malaysian games stand out,” he said.

Upin & Ipin Universe, the highly anticipated open-world adventure game inspired by South-East Asia’s beloved Upin & Ipin series, will be available in the market starting July 17.

The game will be available for PC on Steam and Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch, marking a major milestone for the globally recognised franchise.

Developed by Streamline Studios, Upin & Ipin Universe, an open-world game with a 12+ hour narrative campaign, aims to resonate with a global audience while staying true to its roots. — Bernama