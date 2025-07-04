BALING, July 4 — Authorities have dismissed a viral video claiming the existence of a cable car linking Pengkalan Hulu in Perak to Baling in Kedah, saying it was generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Sinar Harian quoted Baling District Officer Yazlan Sunardie Che Yahaya confirming that no such project exists and urged the public not to be misled by digital content, however convincing it may seem.

“Of course, it doesn’t exist... but I admit, it was exciting to watch. We were entertained, even if it was just AI-generated content.

“Who knows, maybe one day it could become a reality. After all, Baling and Pengkalan Hulu do have mountains and scenic views that are suitable and beautiful,” he was quoted saying.

The video, which had gone viral on TikTok and Facebook, had reportedly prompted a couple to travel over 300km from Kuala Lumpur, believing the cable car was real and hoping to experience the ride.

Yazlan said the incident highlighted how AI-generated media could mislead users and create unnecessary confusion, and added that he would be the first to try such an attraction if it ever became real.

Acting Baling district police chief Deputy Superintendent Ahmad Salimi Md Ali also called on the public to verify online content before believing or sharing it.

“To date, we have not received any reports involving losses, fraud or public concern related to the viral AI-generated video.

“Checks conducted in both Baling and Pengkalan Hulu have confirmed that no such cable car project exists,” he reportedly said.

He noted that action could be taken under existing laws if such content caused public alarm or disrupted order.

The AI-generated video featured a fictitious news segment by “TV Rakyat” showing scenes of a cable car called “Kuak SkyRide” travelling over forests and mountains, with purported interviews with tourists.

A hotel worker in Gerik, Perak, recounted on social media how she had to break the news to the couple, who were shocked to learn the attraction was fake.

The woman reportedly asked why anyone would lie, citing the presence of a “reporter” in the video, and even considered suing the fictitious journalist.

The couple admitted they were too embarrassed to ask their children about the video beforehand, while the hotel worker urged others to help elderly parents verify their travel plans.