BUTTERWORTH, July 3 — An owner of an electrical wiring services company was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to deceiving a school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) into paying RM20,000 for the supply and installation of six Smart TV units.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah also ordered Mohd Khairudin Ali Amran, 40, to be jailed for five months if he fails to pay the fine.

Mohd Khairudin was charged with deceiving the PTA of a school near here into believing that the RM20,000 in the quotation was for the supply and installation of six 65” Philips Smart TV units, but only four units were supplied.

He was charged with committing the offence at the school on May 26, 2023.

The charge, under Section 417 of the Penal Code, provides a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

In mitigation, Mohd Khairudin, unrepresented, told the court that he was supporting a wife, two children, including one with disability, and a mother.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama