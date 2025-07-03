SEPANG, July 3 – Emotions flared at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning when a man believed to be a relative of the University of Cyberjaya murder victim tried to confront one of the suspects.

New Straits Times reported that the man, wearing red, approached the male suspect as he was being led out of the courtroom following a remand extension hearing around 9.50am.

“Woi! Kau bunuh saya punya adik, pakai otak sikit lah, saya punya adik you kasi mati!” he yelled from a distance, accusing the suspect of killing his younger sibling.

Police at the scene quickly intervened to de-escalate the situation and prevent further incident.

M. Manoharan, the lawyer for the male suspect, criticised police for publicly alleging his client harboured “bad intentions”.

He said the case was still under investigation and warned against prejudicial statements, emphasising the principle of presumed innocence.

“We have raised our objection with the Magistrate regarding the statement made by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, which included fragments of evidence that could potentially compromise my client’s case,” he was quoted saying outside court.

“This is a serious matter. The police are responsible for conducting investigations, but it is the role of our learned and capable judges to determine guilt or innocence,” he added.

Police earlier confirmed they had obtained a seven-day remand extension for the three suspects.

None of the suspects have so far been charged with a crime, with the case being investigated for murder.

According to police, the three suspects were known to the victim, who was found dead in her condominium unit by a friend at about 10 am on June 24.

She was staying in the room with five other students, but her housemates had reportedly returned to their hometowns for the holidays on June 21.