JOHOR BARU, July 3 — Four individuals, including two Vietnamese women, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with five charges of drug trafficking and possession.

In the court before Magistrate A. Shaarmini, they were jointly charged with two counts of drug trafficking, namely MDMA powder weighing 12,090 grams and MDMA pills weighing 375 grams, at Unit No. 25-05, Mercu 1, Block A3-1, Jalan Tanjung Puteri 1, R&F Tanjung Puteri, at about noon last June 19.

The charges were brought under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and, if not sentenced to death, to be whipped with not less than 15 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from all of them, namely Ching Hin Leong, 46, Tay Wei Bin, 36, Pham Thi Quy, 26, and Nong Thi Nhinh, 29, as the case involved the death penalty, which is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were not allowed bail, and the court set Sept 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Nur Fatihah Mohd Nizam and Nor Afiqah Musa prosecuted in both cases, while Ching and Pham were represented by lawyers S. Selvanteran and Siti Nadia Yahya.

The four accused were among five individuals arrested in a special operation by the Johor Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) in Johor Baru Selatan, which resulted in the seizure of various types of drugs estimated to be worth almost RM3 million.

In the court before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam, the five accused were jointly charged with three counts of drug possession at the same location and time.

On the first count, they were jointly charged with possessing seven grams of methamphetamine, while for the second and third charges, they were charged with possessing 520 grams of nimetazepam and 25 grams of ketamine.

All the charges were framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and are punishable under Section 39A(1) and Section 12(3) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, they can be sentenced to between two and five years’ imprisonment and whipping for the first charge, while the other two charges carry a prison sentence of up to five years or a maximum fine of RM100,000 or both.

In a separate proceeding before the same Magistrate, Ching was charged with another three counts of drug trafficking and possession.

On the first count, he was charged with trafficking 4,645 grams of MDMA at a unit at Block B, Vista Puteri Apartment, Jalan Bayu Puteri 1, at about 3.10 pm.

The charge, under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, provides the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 15 strokes, if not sentenced to death upon conviction.

For the second and third charges, he was alleged to be in possession of 79 grams of ketamine and 28 grams of nimetazepam at the same location and time.

Both charges were brought under Section 12(2) and are punishable under Section 12(3) of the same act, which provides imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of up to RM100,000 or both upon conviction.

No plea was recorded, and the court set Sept 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Siti Aishah Latif and Amirah Tasnim Saleh appeared for the prosecution in the case. — Bernama