KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Two men aged 19 and 27 have been arrested for allegedly brandishing a fake pistol at another driver following a traffic accident in Taman Desa here on Tuesday.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the 28-year-old victim lodged a report at 12.55am, shortly after the incident.

According to the report, the victim’s black Honda City was sideswiped by a red Toyota Yaris at around 11pm, leading to a heated argument between both parties.

“During the altercation, the driver of the Toyota Yaris allegedly pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at the complainant,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the weapon was a replica pistol purchased via the TikTok app by one of the suspects.

Both suspects have been remanded for four days until July 5 to assist in investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for intimidation and Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 for imitation weapons offences. — Bernama