JOHOR BARU, July 3 — Jalan Ismail Sultan heading towards Stulang, will be fully closed to all vehicles nightly from tonight until July 16 to make way for construction works under the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

In a Facebook post, RTS Operations Pte Ltd (RTSO) said the closure will take place daily from 10pm to 5am, with construction expected to take seven hours each night.

The affected stretch is after the traffic light junction near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and the R&F Mall area, close to GBW Hotel.

“To ease traffic flow, a contraflow will be activated periodically along Jalan Ismail Sultan (heading towards the city centre), allowing vehicles from the CIQ and R&F area travelling to Stulang to use the opposite lane as an alternative route,” the statement read.

Motorists are advised to comply with traffic signboards and follow the instructions of flagmen on duty at the site during the closure.

For further information, road users can refer to the diversion route map provided by the authorities via RTSO’s official Facebook page. — Bernama