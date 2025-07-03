KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — A married couple was arrested at a hotel in Shah Alam on Tuesday for alleged involvement in prostitution and the distribution of pornographic videos via social media.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the couple, aged 34, was detained at 8 pm by a team from the D7 (Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies) division of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the husband acted as the content creator, promoting and selling pornographic videos featuring his wife and their clients, while also managing a prostitution ring to generate income.

“His wife acted as the prostitute, playing the lead role in the videos. They earned up to RM6,400 a week,” he said.

“They targeted clients via the X platform to sell their pornographic videos, while prostitution activities were coordinated through Telegram,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Rusdi added that their fees ranged from RM450 to RM800 at a four-star hotel, while pornographic videos were priced at RM50 and RM150.

“The couple has been remanded for three days until July 4. The case is being investigated under Sections 372(1), 372B and 372A of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said. — Bernama