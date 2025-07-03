KOTA BARU, July 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will charge a director in a federal government department in Kelantan soon for alleged abuse of power, corruption and false claims.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the director, who is about to retire, will be charged soon after the deputy public prosecutor agreed to the proposed charges submitted by Kelantan MACC.

“I do not want to mention his name but it will be announced soon. The senior civil servant may be charged within two or three weeks from now or maybe even sooner.

“This is a continuous effort by Kelantan MACC in carrying out their responsibility to look into issues involving leakages. This is MACC’s previous strategy that I have announced, where we see the issue of leakage in the country as our focus to resolve corruption issues as best as possible,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after witnessing the handover ceremony of the new Kelantan MACC director, Azmin Yusoff, and the previous incumbent, Rosli Husain, here, today.

Azam said since he was assigned to Kelantan from 1989 to 2000, many changes have occurred and new approaches are needed in operations, prevention and community education.

“Any action must have an impact on the community so that they feel the MACC’s actions. If we are still at the same level in resolving corruption and abuse of power issues at the national or state level, it will not change. So to make the public feel our actions, we must focus.

“...With the presence of efficient, experienced and highly skilled officers and staff, this strategy can be implemented nationwide,” he said.

Commenting further, he said the scale of the director who will be prosecuted should be taken as a lesson.

“If the director himself is involved in a criminal issue, obviously he cannot lead and this is something we need to emphasise in the public service,” he said.

Azam stressed that the investigation into the case has been completed and his party will announce the matter soon. — Bernama