KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 – Fashion designer Datuk Jovian Mandagie has reportedly been declared bankrupt by the High Court here for failing to repay a RM5 million loan to a construction company.

The Star reported that the court granted the bankruptcy order after Cekap Air Sdn Bhd filed a creditor’s petition over Jovian’s failure to settle RM5,284,340.66, including interest, for a loan given in 2022.

“Jovian did file several applications to stay and strike out the bankruptcy notice and petition that was filed against him but they were dismissed by the court,” said the company’s lawyer, Siti Nur Athirazatti Rohizad.

Cekap Air claimed the loan was extended verbally on February 25, 2022, based on a personal acquaintance between its director Yong Zhen Wei and Jovian, with the expectation that it would be repaid within 12 months.

“Furthermore, there was no reason for the plaintiff (Cekap Air) to doubt the defendant (Jovian) as the latter had several other businesses and was the [then] son-in-law of the former prime minister,” the company said in its statement of claim.

Jovian was married to Nina Ismail Sabri, daughter of former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on December 11, 2013, but the couple divorced in 2024.

The company alleged that Jovian failed, refused, or neglected to repay the loan, resulting in financial losses and unjust enrichment.

A summary judgment was issued by the High Court on April 2, 2024, ordering Jovian to repay the amount, but he did not comply.

The bankruptcy petition followed Jovian’s failure to honour the court’s judgment, according to court documents.

His appeal against the summary judgment is scheduled to be heard at the Court of Appeal on September 15.