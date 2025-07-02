KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has requested the Malaysian Embassy in Italy to immediately assist a Malaysian citizen, Dalila Zaidi, who was stranded in Milan after her passport was stolen.

He said the Foreign Ministry has also been alerted to ensure appropriate action is taken to resolve the matter.

Anwar was responding to a post by Dalila on X, in which she appealed for help after losing her passport.

“Salam PMX @anwaribrahim, my name is Dalila Zaidi and I’m a Malaysian currently stranded in Milan after my passport was stolen in the afternoon yesterday, 30 June 2025 near Santa Sofia station...I truly appreciate your attention to this,” she wrote.

In her post, Dalila claimed she had attempted to obtain an Emergency Travel Document from the Malaysian Embassy in Rome, but was informed that it was not possible due to the absence of an authorised officer to sign the necessary documents.

Saya telah maklumkan perkara ini kepada @MalaysiaMFA dan Kedutaan Malaysia di Itali untuk mengambil tindakan segera. https://t.co/cbklsl19Zv — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) July 1, 2025

The Prime Minister will be in Italy for a three-day official visit from July 1 to 3, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. — Bernama