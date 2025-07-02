IPOH, July 2 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad announced that a total of 658 village chiefs have been appointed across the state in the first phase, which began on June 1.

Saarani said that the remaining 170 vacant village chief positions will be filled in the upcoming second phase.

“The delay in the appointment was due to several factors including age limitations and internal changes within political parties.

“We only appoint those aged 65 and below. Anyone above that age needs to be replaced,” he said.

He told this to reporters when asked to comment on the village chief appointment’s status after officiating the Symposium Ceremony of the Perak Orang Asli Community at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building’s banquet hall.

Saarani explained that party leadership changes, particularly at the grassroots level, have also influenced the appointment process.

“For example, in PKR, after branch-level elections, there were changes in the office bearers at the grassroots level, so they made some adjustments,” he added.

On political representation, Saarani clarified that there is no fixed quota system.

He said all appointments come through recommendations by component parties of the Unity Government, which includes representatives from Umno, Amanah, PKR and DAP.

“This isn’t about giving out positions. A village head must live in the village they lead, because they are our last line of government representation at the grassroots level,” he said.

He also said that one of the criteria for the appointment is that the village heads must be permanent residents of the villages they serve, stressing the importance of community connection and direct service.

Saarani also confirmed that individuals in their 30s, as well as female representation, are present in the new lineup.