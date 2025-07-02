SEREMBAN, July 2 — Negeri Sembilan has banned the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public recreational spaces such as parks, playgrounds, fields and beaches with immediate effect.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the decision is aimed at respecting the sensitivities of the public who use these areas for leisure and recreation.

Enforcement will be conducted by local authorities and police, with a maximum fine of up to RM2,000.

“We have received many complaints about individuals consuming alcohol in these areas and leaving behind bottles and other packaging.

“We are not prohibiting alcohol consumption entirely. People can still drink at shops or in private premises, just not in these public spaces,” he said after chairing the state executive council meeting today.

Meanwhile, Local Government Development, Housing, and Transportation Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said complaints received included disturbances caused by noise, fights and discarded broken alcohol bottles.

“There have been incidents where children and members of the public were injured. We have many fields, playgrounds, parks and beaches meant for recreation and relaxation. But when these places are used as drinking spots, people no longer want to go there,” he said. — Bernama