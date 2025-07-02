IPOH, July 2 — Police are still investigating the origin of the mortar bomb found near KM265 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound, near the Menora Tunnel, that was safely detonated on June 30.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said they are investigating how the 81mm mortar bomb, classified as Unexploded Ordnance (UXO), ended up at the location and whether it is a remnant from World War II.

“It has been confirmed as a mortar bomb, referred to as a ‘blind’, which means an explosive device that failed to detonate,” he said.

He was speaking after officiating the rank conferment ceremony for senior police officers and the handing-over of duties for the Head of the Internal Security and Public Order Department, as well as the Gerik and Kerian district police chiefs, held at the Perak Senior Police Officers’ Mess today.

The mortar bomb was discovered around 9.30 am on June 30 by a PLUS employee who was carrying out landscaping work at the location.

Following the discovery, the Bomb Disposal Unit from the Perak police contingent headquarters, assisted by the Ipoh district police headquarters, promptly carried out a controlled detonation.

Hisam also apologised to road users for the resulting 15-kilometre traffic congestion caused by the bomb disposal operation.

“Due to concerns that the explosive might still be active and pose a danger to road users, precautionary measures including temporary road closures had to be taken,” he said. — Bernama