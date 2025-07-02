PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said that Malaysia and Indonesia are set to resume their annual consultations on July 29, following a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta last Friday.

He said the consultation process is traditionally seen as an important platform for both countries’ leaders to exchange views and set the strategic direction of bilateral cooperation.

“Prime Minister Anwar and his delegation are expected to return to Jakarta on July 29 for the consultation session, as well as related events involving the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta.

“Several long-standing issues that have been under discussion for some time will be brought to the table,” he said during the ministry’s weekly press conference here.

Among the matters likely to be raised is the Ambalat maritime boundary dispute, which has remained unresolved for over two to three decades.

Fahmi noted that while it is not a new issue, it is expected to be part of the upcoming discussions.

“As the prime minister has noted, there are many factors to consider, including complex technical aspects.

“Therefore, the consultation at the end of July is anticipated to serve as a starting point,” he said.

He added that the last Malaysia-Indonesia annual consultation was held in 2017.