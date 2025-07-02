JOHOR BARU, July 2 — Johor police have arrested five individuals linked to a drug syndicate that used the WeChat mobile messaging app to coordinate deliveries to customers.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said a special operation was carried out across three separate locations in the city on June 19, between 12pm and 9pm, resulting in the arrest of three local men and two Vietnamese women.

He said more than RM2.95 million worth of illicit drugs were seized during the operation.

“During the raids, police seized 16.86 kilogrammes of ecstasy powder, 104 grammes of ketamine, 1,950 Erimin 5 psychotropic pills, 1,250 grammes of ecstasy pills, and 35 yaba pills.

“All the seized drugs, if released into the open market, could be used by 59,971 addicts,” he said during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Kumar said the Johor Baru-based syndicate is believed to have been active since January. They operated from two gated residential apartment units and a rented room in a terrace house, where they processed the drugs before packing them for distribution.

“The suspects used the WeChat mobile messaging application to communicate with customers without physically meeting, as part of their modus operandi.

“Upon receiving orders, upfront payments would be made online. A syndicate member would then leave the drugs at locations agreed upon by both parties, such as roadsides, drains, or even garbage bins,” he said.

During the raids, police also seized drug processing and repackaging equipment, along with five vehicles, RM9,100 in cash, and jewellery.

Kumar said the total value of the seized drugs and confiscated items amounted to about RM3.21 million.

He said urine tests showed all five suspects tested positive for methamphetamine use.

“Checks revealed that the three male suspects had prior criminal records related to drugs and other offences.

“The trio also had outstanding warrants linked to ongoing cases under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.

The suspects are currently remanded until tomorrow to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The two women are also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not possessing valid travel documents.