PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) welcomes investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into alleged corruption and irregularities involving the MyKiosk initiative.

In a statement today, the ministry said it had voluntarily handed over documents related to the implementation of the MyKiosk initiative to the MACC on May 22, reflecting its commitment to integrity and transparency.

“All procurement and appointments of MyKiosk contractors were carried out by 133 local authorities (PBTs) via the open quotation method.

“A total of 795 MyKiosk contractors were appointed by their respective PBTs nationwide for the procurement and installation of MyKiosks,” said KPKT.

The MyKiosk initiative is among KPKT’s efforts to empower small traders’ economy.

The ceiling cost for each MyKiosk 2.0 unit has been set at RM25,000 by the Local Government Department.

Earlier, MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed that the commission had launched a probe into alleged corruption and irregularities involving the tender process for the MyKiosk project.

Meanwhile, KPKT stressed that it would not compromise with any party found involved in corruption or irregularities in the procurement or implementation of the initiative at the PBT level.

“KPKT is also strengthening internal integrity practices through various initiatives, including the implementation of the Traffic Light System and the establishment of Integrity Units (UI) in every PBT to monitor integrity performance and combat corruption at the PBT level,” the ministry said. — Bernama