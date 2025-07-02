SHAH ALAM, July 2 — Police are actively tracking down four men suspected of setting fire to five luxury vehicles belonging to a man in an incident that occurred yesterday at Bandar Tropicana Aman, Bandar Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat, near here.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said police received a distress call from a man reporting a vehicle fire at 6.45am.

He said initial investigations found that the vehicles belonged to a man, and at the time of the incident, the victim and his family were not at home.

“It was also found that four male suspects had set fire to the victim’s cars, and police are now actively tracking down those involved.

“The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Akmalrizal said the incident resulted in estimated losses of about RM1.6million, including damage to the front portion of the victim’s house.

He urged members of the public with information related to the case to contact the Kuala Langat district police headquarters’ Operations Room at 03-3187 2222 to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar was quoted as saying that the fire destroyed 90 per cent of five vehicles parked in front of a Class A two-storey terrace house.

He added that the blaze also affected the front sections of two terrace houses, causing damage ranging from 5 to 10 per cent. — Bernama