BINTULU, July 1— The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is expediting the rollout of a Driver Monitoring System to ensure all tourism transport drivers are physically and mentally fit to operate.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing yesterday said the move comes in the wake of the recent Pulau Perhentian boat tragedy that claimed three lives and injured nine others.

“The Driver Monitoring System will include mandatory drug screenings (urine tests) for all tourism transport operators, including boat and bus drivers.

“There are also plans to reassign regulatory control over tour transport vehicles currently under the Transport Ministry back to Motac, allowing for more integrated oversight of tourist safety.

“We aim to revamp the current regulatory framework to drastically reduce accidents involving tourism transport, especially tour buses,” he said.

He added that other proposed safety measures include mandatory maintenance checks and periodic inspections of tour vehicles, as well as a stronger maritime presence by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency to monitor seafaring vessels.

Tiong said during his international engagements, foreign ministers and tourism stakeholders would consistently raise concerns over Malaysia’s tourism safety record.

“They want assurance that Malaysia is serious about the safety of travelers. We must meet those expectations. I urge all industry players to take this moment as a wake-up call, and fully cooperate with the government’s safety reforms.”

He also expressed his deep anger and disappointment over the Pulau Perhentian boat incident, and said initial investigations had uncovered a series of glaring violations by both the travel agency and boat operator involved.

“This includes operating with an expired licence since April, failing to ensure passengers wore life jackets, and most concerning of all, the boat operator tested positive for drugs following a urine test,” he said, adding that the operator also had five prior drug-related offences.

Tiong also criticised the travel agency’s shocking decision to employ such an individual, calling it a blatant disregard for human life.

He has since ordered the ministry to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident and all parties involved, promising accountability and stricter enforcement.

“In your pursuit of profit, do not ever compromise on safety. There have been many incidents in Malaysia that have affected the tourism sector and damaged our country’s reputation.

“Repeated safety lapses could lead to serious consequences, including travel advisories from foreign governments, which would deal a long-term blow to Malaysia’s tourism industry,” he cautioned. — The Borneo Post