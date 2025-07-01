KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Police arrested three foreigners and seized hundreds of fake firearms, including Walther P99 pistols, M4 Carbines and Colt AR-15s in a raid on a terrace house in Segambut here yesterday afternoon.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence deputy director SAC Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said the three foreigners arrested, aged 35 to 45, included a woman and that several other locations in Selangor and Johor were raided simultaneously.

“Police also siezed fake Heckler and Koch MP5 rifles, CZ, Glock 17, Sand Viper and Browning pistols,” he told reporters at the site of the raid today, adding that ball bearing crossbows and spear guns were also seized.

The fake firearms were stored at the premises for repackaging before being sold openly on social media platforms, he said, adding that the police were looking into the market prices and the actual quantity of fake firearms seized today.

The three foreigners arrested today would be investigated under Section 36 of the Arms ACt 1960, Section (6)(1)© and 39(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“The police advise social media administrators to monitor sales activities on their platforms as the police will urge the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take stern action if sales of such banned items are found,” he said. — Bernama