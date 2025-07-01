IPOH, July 1 — The Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized drugs worth nearly RM1 million in a raid in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Its director Mohd Nadzri Arifin said in the 2.45pm raid on June 5, the Customs Department uncovered a large drug smuggling attempt involving nearly 10 kilograms of cannabis flowers concealed in courier parcels.

“The raid involved collaboration with officers from the Customs Headquarters Narcotics Branch and the Ipoh Enforcement Division.

“During the inspection of a suspicious parcel, officers discovered eight plastic packages containing dried plant materials believed to be cannabis flowers weighing approximately 9,858 grams,” he said in a press conference at the Perak Customs Department headquarters here.

He said authorities estimated the street value of the drugs to be RM966,084.

Mohd Nadzri said preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs were intended to be smuggled abroad, specifically to the United Kingdom, via courier services.

“The dried cannabis was hidden inside air mattress and inflatable pool boxes to avoid detection,” he said.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction.

He said no arrests were made in the raid and noted that the sender made a false declaration and failed to obtain the required permits.

He added that investigations are ongoing to identify the individuals or syndicate behind the attempted smuggling.