MELAKA, July 1 — The Special Compound Rate Payment Offer (flat rate) of RM150, which ended yesterday, has been extended until Dec 31, said Road Transport Department (JPJ) Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

He said the extended offer applies to three categories of summonses — summonses issued under the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) from October 2018 onwards, Notice 114 (notice to attend an inquiry), and Notice 115 (request for driver’s details) issued in 2023 or earlier.

“As of yesterday, only 442,870 summonses have been settled under the Special Compound Rate Payment Offer (flat rate) introduced since Jan 2.

“According to our records, there are still 2.03 million unsettled summonses, with AWAS summonses being the highest at 1.54 million,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a Special Operation on the Use of Seat Belts on Express and Tour Buses, held at the Melaka Sentral Bus Terminal here today, which was also attended by JPJ Melaka director Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop.

Aedy Fadly said there are 311,866 outstanding summonses under Notice 114, and 171,321 under Notice 115.

He added that failure to settle any compoundable summonses — whether overdue or beyond the compound period — will result in the vehicle being automatically blacklisted by JPJ’s system starting today.

“For example, beginning today, if an AWAS notice is not settled within 60 days of issuance, JPJ will blacklist the vehicle or the driver concerned.

“Except for around 100 companies with outstanding summonses, as announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke last week, we are giving them a 14-day grace period until July 8... after that date, blacklisting will be enforced,” he said.

He therefore urged all members of the public with outstanding compoundable summonses for the three categories — previously set at RM300 — to settle them promptly before Dec 31.

The public can check and pay their summonses via the MyJPJ app, the MySIKAP Public Portal, JPJ kiosks, JPJ Mobile counters and JPJ service counters. — Bernama