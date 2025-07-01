KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — No signs of injury were found on the bodies of a woman and her daughter who were discovered in a decomposed state at an apartment on Jalan Bukit Gambir in George Town, Penang yesterday.

Northeast District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed the findings to Sinar Harian today, following post-mortems conducted on both victims.

“External and internal examinations revealed no suspicious injuries on either body.

“Internal checks also confirmed decomposition of organs, but no signs of foul play were found.

“As such, the case remains classified as sudden death (SDR),” he said.

The autopsies were carried out at the Forensics Department of Penang Hospital, starting at 9.15am and concluding nearly five hours later.

Yesterday, police confirmed the discovery of the two victims in an advanced state of decomposition in the master bedroom of a ninth-floor apartment unit on Jalan Bukit Gambir in the Penang capital.

The case was initially classified as SDR pending post-mortem results.