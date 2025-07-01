KUCHING, July 1 — Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) launched a crocodile hunting operation in Sungai Paroh, Matang today following Friday’s fatal attack.

SFC’s Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) led by Chai Ming Sing arrived at the riverbank around 9.45am and began the operation at 10am.

“I’m assigned along with SFC officers to monitor deep river pools that serve as the predator’s habitat, especially at the site of the recent attack and where the crocodile was last seen,” he told reporters at the scene.

“The operation, involving the SFC’s SWAT team, will deploy five to six hooks baited with chicken in known crocodile hotspots, with fishing lines tied to tree branches.”

The five-man team deployed bait of raw chicken carcasses into the murky waters, hoping to snare the reptilian menace.

Anxious bystanders were spotted observing the operation from a distance.

The site was declared high-risk after 32-year-old Jacob Tuan was fatally attacked by a crocodile while fishing by the riverbank with his father-in-law.

His body was recovered the next day, some 300 metres from where he was attacked.

In a statement yesterday, SFC said its targeted operation will run until July 13.

“Instructions have been issued by the Controller of Wild Life to track the crocodile, which is now classified as a threat to human life.

“Villagers are strongly advised to avoid river activities for the duration of the hunt,” said the corporation.

SFC will also install warning signs at key points throughout the area to urge the public to stay clear, as well as to improve understanding of crocodile behaviour and natural habitats. — The Borneo Post