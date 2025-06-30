KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state government is leaving the matter of its two assemblymen facing corruption charges to the legal process.

He added that decisions regarding their government appointments would be made once the situation becomes clearer.

“We respect the law, and we will let the legal process take its course. The GRS state government will not interfere in any investigation or legal action on any of its government leaders,” he said in a statement here today.

“As for their position in the present government, we will consider this carefully in due course after all relevant information and reports have been received,” he said.

He was commenting on Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob and Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandi, who were charged with corruption before Sessions Court Judge Jason Juga today.

Hajiji said the GRS state government is committed to ensuring integrity in the administration and management of the government.

The mining scandal, which came to light late last year, has implicated GRS leaders through videos showing them allegedly discussing payments for helping to secure prospecting licenses.

Others implicated are state finance minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, deputy chief minister III and state works minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, state minister of science, technology and innovation Datuk Arifin Arif, Kemabong assemblyperson and chairperson of Sabah Economic Development Corporation Datuk Rubin Balang, Tempasuk assemblyman Arsad Bistari and Kuamut assemblyperson Datuk Masiung Banah.