KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar, has urged Muslims in the country to observe proper etiquette towards the deceased, respect burial grounds, and refrain from using them as places to seek blessings or gain popularity.

In a Facebook post tonight, Mohd Na'im said Muslims are encouraged to visit the graves to remind them about the reality of death, deepen spiritual reflection and pray for the deceased soul, not for purposes that could lead to acts of shirk (associating partners with God) or superstition.

"I have followed news reports about certain individuals allegedly taking soil from the grave of Nurly Shahirah Azman in the belief that it brings blessings. Such action is deplorable and goes against the principles of Islamic faith,” he said.

He reminded Muslims to be cautious in their practices and not to follow actions that have no basis in Islamic law, especially those that could lead to beliefs or behaviours that contradict tenets of the Islamic faith.

Mohd Na'im stressed that the act of taking soil from a grave and applying it to one’s face with the belief that it brings blessings or possesses certain powers violates the boundaries of Islamic law.

"I support the firm yet respectful approach taken by Nurly Shahirah’s family in handling this issue, as well as the efforts of the religious authorities in monitoring burial grounds. This is in line with the government’s ongoing efforts to combat superstitious practices and strengthen the Islamic faith among Muslims in the country,” he said.

He called on Muslims to pray for Nurly Shahirah’s soul to be blessed with mercy and that her family be granted strength and patience in facing this trial.

According to media reports, Nurly Shahirah’s family was forced to put up a barrier around her grave at the Kampung Gong Pasir Muslim Cemetery in Kerandang, Terengganu, following actions by certain individuals who engaged in acts of shirk and superstition at the site.

Nurly Shahirah, 23, a hafizah (Quran memoriser), was one of the 15 Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who perished in a tragic bus accident in Gerik early this month. — Bernama