PUTRAJAYA, June 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said judicial appointments and service extensions are not automatic, but must follow constitutional procedures.

He said this applies not just to judges but also to civil servants nearing retirement.

“Those who understand the Constitution will know the process.There is a commission, there is the Prime Minister, there is the King, and the appointments are discussed with the Conference of Rulers. Everything follows procedure.

“Any officer nearing retirement must follow established procedures. An extension of service is not automatic, yet it has now become a political issue, with campaigns either demanding a reappointment or opposing it,” he said after the monthly assembly for staff at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat is set to retire upon turning 66 on July 2, the mandatory retirement age for judges.

Speculation has been rife about whether her tenure will be extended or otherwise but the government has not yet made any announcements.

Under Article 125(1) of the Federal Constitution, judges may be granted such an extension with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Anwar also spoke on two recent high-profile court decisions and the following public perceptions that hinted at political interference.

He stressed that he does not interfere in judicial decisions and refrains from meeting senior judges unless necessary, which is on administrative matters.

“I have observed two major recent cases, one involving Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and the other, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, both received DNAA,” he said, using the initials for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

“Yet both sides had opposing views. This clearly shows it’s not a matter of principle, but political opinions,” he said.

He said that whether the courts chose to grant a DNAA or otherwise “that is not my responsibility. If they choose not to, that too is not within my control”.

He said his duty as prime minister is to uphold the independence of the judiciary.



