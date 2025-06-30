KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — Datuk Albert Tei Jiann Cheing, the businessman at the centre of a high-profile Sabah mining licence corruption case, today claimed he was being used as a political scapegoat for exposing top-level wrongdoing, including allegations involving the state chief minister.

The 37-year-old who is based in Selangor said it was shameful that he was the one in the dock while the real culprits remain free.

“I’m just an ikan bilis, but I’ve been caught and charged. What about the sharks?” he told reporters after being charged in court with offering bribes to two Sabah assemblymen this morning.

He claimed there were seven other politicians involved apart from the two charged alongside him in court today – Assistant Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Datuk Andi Suryandy Bandy who represents Tanjung Batu, and Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob who is also Qhazanah Sabah Bhd chairman.

Tei also claimed to have provided evidence to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to support his allegations since last October.

He questioned the lengthy delay – eight months – for the charges to be filed.

He also described himself as a whistleblower, and said it set a dangerous message.

“When we challenge the powerful, even the whistleblower gets dragged to court. Who will dare come forward next?”

Tei claimed the treatment of his case has been irregular, saying that he received only two weeks’ notice before being charged, contrary to the standard MACC practice.

“Who am I? Just a small fry. Why the special two-week wait? What were they discussing behind closed doors?” he asked.

He alleged that the prosecution against him was a calculated move to silence him.

“I want to say this. I know what they’re thinking. They want to pressure and burden me, so that investigations won’t proceed. So that I’ll stay silent. I know what their game is.

“Today you charge two people. I will get bail. Tomorrow, another two more, and I will pay bail... you will continue to line them up... is this right?” he said.

Tei also claimed to be targeted.

“If anything untoward happens to me after this, if I’m killed, kidnapped, or go missing, look for those 10 people.

“I have no enemies, except those 10,” he said.

Tei had previously named politicians in a series of videos that circulated online.

But he added that he is not afraid to fight the charges in court,

His lawyer Edward Paul said it was “rare” for a complainant to be charged alongside those he reported.

“This is rare, but we are ready. He is courageous and prepared to clear his name both as an accused and as a whistleblower,” he said.

Tei had reportedly sought witness protection last year after accusing eight Sabah leaders in the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah of accepting bribes in exchange for helping him secure a mining prospecting licence.

Tei was today charged alongside Andi and Dr Yusof Yacob of offering and receiving a total of RM350,000 in cash bribes respectively.



