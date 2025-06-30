KUANTAN, June 30 — A former administrative assistant was today sentenced to three months’ jail and a fine of RM20,000, in default six months in prison, by the Sessions Court here for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving more than RM41,000 in death benefits of seven Felda settlers.

Judge Sazlina Safie meted out the sentence on Nurul Syafiha Awang Za, 36, after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge ordered Nurul Syafiha to serve the jail sentence from today.

The woman, who was then with the Felda office here, was charged as a person entrusted by one Roslan Kumin with RM41,652.42 in cash to be given as death benefits to the next of kin of seven Felda Sungai Panching settlers, to have committed CBT by dishonestly using the money for her personal use.

The offence was committed at the Felda Sungai Panching Timur Office here between February 2018 and 2019.

The mother of three was charged under Section 406 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for not more than 10 years with whipping and is liable to a fine upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Kamariah Seman, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), appeared for the prosecution, while Nurul Syafiha was represented by lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar. — Bernama