SYDNEY, June 30 — Hannah Thomas, the daughter of former Malaysian attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, has been charged after she was badly injured during a pro-Palestinian protest in Sydney.

The 35-year-old former Greens candidate who challenged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the recent national election was arrested last Friday morning outside a factory in Belmore.

She has been charged with resisting or hindering police and failing to comply with a direction to leave, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported yesterday.

She is due in Bankstown Local Court on August 12.

Hannah was among some 60 demonstrators targeting SEC Plating, a facility protesters claim supplies parts for F-35 jets used by the Israeli military – an allegation the company denies.

According to media reports, a scuffle took place between demonstrators and New South Wales police during the protest.

Hannah was hospitalised with severe facial injuries and her lawyer Peter O’Brien later said she risks permanent vision loss.

“My understanding is that the injury to her eye is very serious and there is a real chance, regrettably and gravely, that she is going to lose an eye,” he was quoted as saying.

Hannah later released an Instagram video thanking her supporters but said the arrest had left her traumatised.

“I was engaged in peaceful protests, and my interactions with NSW Police have left me potentially without vision in my right eye permanently.

“What I’m going through is obviously nothing compared to what people in Gaza are going through because of Israel,” she said.

She added that the pro-Gaza protest would continue despite what happened.

Police confirmed she was issued a court notice and was one of five people arrested at the scene.

NSW Greens MP Sue Higginson has called for a critical incident investigation since Hannah’s injuries were sustained during the encounter with police.

But NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden has denied any misconduct during the altercation.

“I’ve had a preliminary review of the body worn video with a number of commanders and one of our operations experts.

“There’s no information at this stage that ... indicates any misconduct on behalf of my officers.

“It’s very unfortunate that someone’s been injured,” he was quoted as saying.



