GEORGE TOWN, June 30 — The Malaysia Day 2025 celebration will be held at the PICCA Convention Centre @Arena Butterworth on the mainland on Sept 16, featuring a variety of programmes to enliven the event, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the celebration will begin at 8.30 pm and is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

"Malaysia Day celebrations are sometimes held in open venues, such as last year at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu (Sabah), and sometimes indoors, like at Stadium Perpaduan in Kuching, Sarawak, two years ago.

“What’s different this time is that the Cabinet has decided that Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia will take turns hosting the Malaysia Day celebration. This aims to strengthen ties between the states and foster a greater sense of togetherness and patriotism,” he said.

He told reporters this after chairing the Malaysia Day 2025 Celebration Main Committee Meeting with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at the Komtar building here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Penang state secretary Datuk Zulkifli Long, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and directors and other senior officers of departments and agencies under the Communications Ministry and the Penang state government.

Fahmi said he would visit the PICCA Convention Centre today to inspect the venue and review preparations, including the programme content and schedule.

He added that he has instructed the Information Department and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, through the MADANI Community and National Information Dissemination Centre, to organise a series of events in conjunction with National Month, including community-level programmes in Penang.

Fahmi said this directive is also intended to further energise and enliven the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, while giving deeper meaning to the celebrations for the local community.

He said the celebration will also be attended by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Earlier, Fahmi, who is on a two-day working visit to Penang starting today, paid a courtesy call on Chow at the Chief Minister’s Office in Komtar, spending about 30 minutes there.

On June 11, Fahmi announced that this year’s Malaysia Day celebration would be held in Penang, in line with the practice of rotating the annual event between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama