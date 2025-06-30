KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah has announced its new state leadership council (MPN) lineup on Sunday, with Datuk Ts Mustapha Sakmud retaining his position as chairman.

Former state leader Datuk Seri Christina Liew returns as advisor, joined by Abdul Rahman Yakub as second advisor.

Assisting Mustapha are deputy chairman Datuk Peto Galim and vice presidents Datuk Sangkar Rasam, Azmi Datu Tumbuyung and Mohd Amin Mem.

Ahmad Farid Sainuri has been appointed as the new information chief, while Rufinah Pangeran leads the Women wing and Zaidi Jatil heads the Youth wing.

Other key appointments include Abdul Razak Jamil as secretary, Stefly Said as treasurer, Mohd Guntur Datuk Sangkar as communications director, Grace Lee as managing secretary, and Awang Husaini Awang Sahari as a political bureau member.

During a press conference at the PKR Sabah office, the new leadership team said they are actively carrying out grassroots activities to gauge voter sentiment in key areas.

They added that these efforts mark the party’s initial steps in preparing for the upcoming state elections and reflect their commitment to listening to the people’s concerns and understanding their needs. — The Borneo Post