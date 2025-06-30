KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — A 61-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested by city police for investigation into the horrifying rape of the latter’s 13-year-old daughter last year.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said police have questioned the duo and three others, The Star reported today.

“We have questioned five people, including the suspects.

“The interview with the 13-year-old victim at the Child Interview Centre will take place tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying.

From initial investigations, the girl was raped by the 61-year-old and her mother had witnessed the act.

“Recently, she overheard a conversation between the two suspects about meeting at a hotel so that the man could raped her again and it was consented by her mother,” Azam was quoted as saying.

That was when the girl left her house and filed a police complaint, he added.

Earlier media reports indicated that the 61-year-old was the 36-year-old woman’s boyfriend.

Azam said the mother worked as a security guard while the 61-year-old is a businessman.

He said the two suspects were arrested on June 27 evening and are under remand until July 4.





