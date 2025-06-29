TAWAU, June 29 — Police arrested a man for allegedly beating and threatening his wife with sharp weapons at a residence here on Saturday.

Tawau District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin said police had a received a report on the incident from the victim.

Jasmin said the incident was believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding between the couple.

“The victim, who was worried about her safety, lodged a police report.

“She was also apparently threatened with an axe and a knife and received verbal threats from the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Acting on the report, a team of police officers tracked the suspect down near Kampung Haji Matahir.

He said the 44-year-old tried to escape when he noticed the police but was arrested after a brief struggle.

“The police also seized an axe and a knife suspected to have been used in the incident.

“The suspect and the seized items were taken to the Bombalai police station for further investigation,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

Jasmin advised the public not to use violence to resolve domestic issues or conflicts.

“They need to resolve the problem peacefully or refer to the relevant department to obtain appropriate advice and assistance,” he said. — The Borneo Post





