KUCHING, June 29 — The body of a 32-year-old man was discovered yesterday evening after he failed to return home from foraging for river snails at Kampung Skibang river in Bau.

Bau district police chief DSP Dr Daram Ruer said the victim had left home at around 10am, but by 7pm, he still had not returned.

“The villagers went out searching for the victim and found him face down in the river,” he said in a statement today.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the man dead.

The body was later brought to Bau Hospital.

Dr Daram confirmed that no criminal elements were found in the case, which has been classified as sudden death. — The Borneo Post





