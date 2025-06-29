KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) expressed shock over fresh allegations involving more state assemblymen in bribery-related videos.



Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud was responding to a report by Malaysiakini, which claimed to possess videos and other evidence implicating five assemblymen from local parties and a former member of parliament in receiving bribes totaling nearly RM4 million.





“We were taken aback as we thought the previously released videos would be the end of it, especially since the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has already recorded statements from two of the assemblymen and the whistleblower,” said Mustapha at a press conference at the Sabah PKR office on Sunday.He added that the party is currently assessing the political impact of the scandal.“This incident could potentially shift the landscape of political maneuvering in Sabah. Keadilan is ready for any possibility,” he said.Mustapha also called on all PKR branches to stay alert to ongoing developments and possible repercussions.Meanwhile, commenting on the recent “Gempur Rasuah Sabah 2.0” anti-corruption rally, Mustapha — who is also the Deputy Higher Education Minister — urged organisers and participants to protest responsibly.He was referring to an incident where protestors burned a placard of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the rally.“Although the Prime Minister has urged that the students involved not be expelled, I believe we should still send a message to the younger generation not to go overboard,” he said.“I support youth voicing out on important issues like corruption — I did the same in my younger days. But let us not burn caricatures or symbols, because such acts are not part of Sabah’s culture.” — The Borneo Post